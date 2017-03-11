Deja vu? Get ready for another Seavey vs. Seavey finish
Two-time champion Mitch Seavey hugs his son Dallas Seavey before they both race at the official restart of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks on March 6. The chance of this year's Iditarod being another record-breaker is looking like a strong possibility, but it won't be the record that first comes to mind. Breaking the Iditarod speed record is unlikely, seeing that the lead pack will depart Koyukuk at about the same time 2015 champion Dallas Seavey did the last time the Iditarod started in Fairbanks.
