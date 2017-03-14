Dallas Seavey, Petit just 5 minutes apart in race down Front Street
Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey ran on the side of his sled as his team sped down Front Street here Tuesday. He hopped back on the sled runners kicking his foot across the snow and pushing a ski pole across the ground to help propel his seven-dog team forward in the 7-degree temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC