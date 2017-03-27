Canuck the Crow survives flagpole attack
A hugely relieved Shawn Bergman posted this photo of him and Canuck on March 25. Photograph By Canuck and I Canuck the Crow is "dazed but okay" after being knocked unconscious by someone wielding a BC Lions flag at a soccer game on Saturday. The news spread quickly on Shawn Bergman's Canuck and I Facebook page which chronicles the trickster crow's mischievous exploits for their 38,000 followers.
