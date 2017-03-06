As mushers race to Nome, a Chicago educator will teach on the trail
The Iditarod trail won't be full of just mushers: a teacher will be following along as part of a yearly program. For two years, Annie Kelley, of St. Andrew's School in Chicago has been preparing for a new type of lesson plan.
