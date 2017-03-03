As crab prices soar across Alaska, Mc...

As crab prices soar across Alaska, McDonald's tests new snow crab sandwich

Crabbers are hauling back pots from the Alaska Panhandle to the Bering Sea, and reduced catches are resulting in record prices. The year's first red king crab fishery at Norton Sound has yielded 17,000 pounds so far of its nearly 40,000 pound winter quota for more than 50 local fishermen.

