Ajoc Editorial: Gara strikes out over...

Ajoc Editorial: Gara strikes out over tax rates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

After years of debate and endless hearings on the subject, it's remarkable at this late date that Dan Seckers still had to teach a chapter out of "Tax Policy for Dummies" at the March 22 meeting of the House Finance Committee. The tax counsel for ExxonMobil actually had to explain the difference between a statutory tax rate and an effective tax rate to Finance Vice Chair Les Gara, D-Anchorage, in a lengthy exchange that descended into the surreal from the sheer remedial nature of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Feb '17 Bluejays 42
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC