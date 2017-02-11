Some lambast, others praise decision to move Iditarod start to Fairbanks
Jodi Bailey mushes down Broadmoor Avenue in Fairbanks during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 9, 2015. The decision on Friday to move the official start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from Willow to Fairbanks due to safety concerns drew both ire and praise as news of the route change spread.
