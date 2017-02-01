Low snow in Rainy Pass and Dalzell Gorge could mean an Iditarod restart in Fairbanks
Ralph Johannessen drops down onto the frozen surface of Puntilla Lake in the Alaska Range during last year's race. Whether the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will officially begin in Willow or Fairbanks next month is anyone's guess - for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC