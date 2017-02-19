Joint rescue effort recovers stranded...

Joint rescue effort recovers stranded snowmachiners near Shishmaref

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A crew of four, with the assistance of Alaska Army National Guard assets, rescued two snowmachiners southeast of Shishmaref over the weekend. Late Friday night, Alaska State Troopers received a call from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center about multiple distress beacon requests coming from the area near Quartz Creek airstrip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Feb 1 Bluejays 42
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC