Graphite mining prospect near Nome could help make batteries for laptops and electric cars
A preliminary economic analysis has found that a graphite mining prospect near Nome - an effort to capitalize on a potential supply crunch from China and a growing appetite for electric vehicles - could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars if it's developed. "It shows we have an economically viable project," Doug Smith, executive chair of Graphite One Resources, said in an interview.
