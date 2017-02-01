Graphite mining prospect near Nome co...

Graphite mining prospect near Nome could help make batteries for laptops and electric cars

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A preliminary economic analysis has found that a graphite mining prospect near Nome - an effort to capitalize on a potential supply crunch from China and a growing appetite for electric vehicles - could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars if it's developed. "It shows we have an economically viable project," Doug Smith, executive chair of Graphite One Resources, said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Feb 1 Bluejays 42
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC