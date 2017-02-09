Getting ready for an Iditarod restart: If Last Great Race comes north, Interior will be prepared
What once was an anomaly is becoming a regular occurrence. In addition to hosting the finish of this year's Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, scheduled to start tomorrow in Whitehorse, Fairbanks is once again under consideration as a restart location for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in early March.
