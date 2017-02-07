Following winter storms, Governor Walker declares disaster in Savoonga and Gambell
Governor Bill Walker has issued a disaster declaration for the winter storms that struck Savoonga and Gambell at the end of 2016. Almost $3 million in public assistance, state individual assistance and temporary housing assistance will be given to the St. Lawrence Island communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC