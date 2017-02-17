Cleveland's most famous canine, Balto, to visit Alaska
Balto, the world's most famous sled dog and Cleveland's most famous canine hero, is heading to Alaska on March 5. The taxidermied dog, who died in 1933, will be joining an exhibit titled "Polar Bear Garden," exploring the relationship between Alaska and Russia, at the Anchorage Museum of History and Art. She will accompany Balto on his journey to Anchorage, even flying on the cargo plan with Balto in his specially built crate that will protect him from pests and regulate the temperature and humidity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC