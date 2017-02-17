Cleveland's most famous canine, Balto, to visit Alaska

Balto, the world's most famous sled dog and Cleveland's most famous canine hero, is heading to Alaska on March 5. The taxidermied dog, who died in 1933, will be joining an exhibit titled "Polar Bear Garden," exploring the relationship between Alaska and Russia, at the Anchorage Museum of History and Art. She will accompany Balto on his journey to Anchorage, even flying on the cargo plan with Balto in his specially built crate that will protect him from pests and regulate the temperature and humidity.

