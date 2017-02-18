Brent Sass withdraws from 2017 Iditar...

Brent Sass withdraws from 2017 Iditarod after scratching from the Yukon Quest

Musher Brent Sass in Bethel before the start of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race on Friday, Jan. 20. Musher Brent Sass has withdrawn from the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race for "personal reasons," the Iditarod Trail Committee announced Saturday. Sass, a 37-year-old Eureka musher, contacted Iditarod staff by email Friday about his decision to withdraw from the 1,000-mile race to Nome, according to a brief statement from the committee.

