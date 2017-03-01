Balto the sled dog is a great story: 60-Second Know-It-All
As The Plain Dealer's Laura DeMarco reported last week, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is loaning the stuffed, mounted remains of Balto, the sled dog who saved Nome, Alaska, to a museum in that state for a few months. A lot of us have walked past this exhibit over the years on the way to see Alice the allosaurus, Lucy the human progenitor or some other higher-profile exhibit more along the lines of what you'd expect a museum of natural history to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC