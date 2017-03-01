Balto the sled dog is a great story: ...

Balto the sled dog is a great story: 60-Second Know-It-All

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

As The Plain Dealer's Laura DeMarco reported last week, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is loaning the stuffed, mounted remains of Balto, the sled dog who saved Nome, Alaska, to a museum in that state for a few months. A lot of us have walked past this exhibit over the years on the way to see Alice the allosaurus, Lucy the human progenitor or some other higher-profile exhibit more along the lines of what you'd expect a museum of natural history to offer.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

