APNewsBreak: Therapy, husband lead musher back to Iditarod

Friday Feb 24

In this March 15, 2016 file photo, Aliy Zirkle drives her dog team to the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. One of dog mushing's leading figures has suffered panic attacks and undergone therapy in the year since she was stalked by a drunken snowmobile driver on an isolated stretch of the Iditarod race across Alaska.

