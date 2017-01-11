WIIN and NDAA make an Arctic deep dra...

WIIN and NDAA make an Arctic deep draft port more likely

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: APRN

The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act and the National Defense Authorization Act both contain independent sections regarding a start to the port process. "And so, our one-two punch actually worked on the economic and national security side because both bills actually made it through the rather lengthy process of becoming a law," Sullivan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec '16 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec '16 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC