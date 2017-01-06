Water bill requires fresh look at Arctic port

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted work on an Arctic port at Nome when Shell pulled out of the Chukchi Sea in 2015, but a new look at the idea is required under a recent bill signed by President Barack Obama, this time with a focus on national security benefits. A small clause in the nation's most recent water resources and funding bill could breathe new life into plans for a large vessel port in Western Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.