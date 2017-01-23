Thousands march statewide in support of womena s rights far into thea

Thousands march statewide in support ...

Thousands march statewide in support of women's rights

Monday Jan 23 Read more: KSKA

On Jan. 21, Alaskans held local Women's Marches across the state from Adak to Barrow to Homer to Ketchikan. An estimated 10,000 people participated statewide - far more than expected.

