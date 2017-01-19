Officials catch heroin in both Anchorage and Nome
In Nome, Alaska State Troopers' Western Alcohol and Narcotics Team troopers and the Nome Police Department teamed up to conduct search warrants at several locations in Nome thought to be a part of heroin distribution throughout the city. WAANT ended two separate investigations resulting in the arrest of Benjamin Milton, 34, and Rayne Aukongak, 30, according to troopers.
