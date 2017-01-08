Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Ala...

Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Alaska on March 3, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

In temperatures that plunged to minus 10 overnight, Nicolas Petit of Girdwood held off defending champion Will Rhodes on Sunday to capture the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Sled Dog Race. Petit held the lead from the second checkpoint of Yentna all the way to the finish line of the 200-mile Iditarod qualifier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC