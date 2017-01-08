Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Alaska on March 3, 2016.
In temperatures that plunged to minus 10 overnight, Nicolas Petit of Girdwood held off defending champion Will Rhodes on Sunday to capture the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Sled Dog Race. Petit held the lead from the second checkpoint of Yentna all the way to the finish line of the 200-mile Iditarod qualifier.
