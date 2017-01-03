Incredible, record-breaking warmth in Alaska for 2016
The results are in for Alaska, and to no surprise, 2016 ended up as the warmest year on record for Alaska. However, it is the wide margin in average temperature between 2016 and the previous record high set in 2014 that is jaw-dropping.
