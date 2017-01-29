Cim Smyth notches come-from-behind victory in Tustumena sled dog race
Four years in the making, the Tustumena 200 sled dog race was finally able to crown its 30th champion Sunday as Cim Smyth, 40, of Big Lake, edged Nicholas Petit of Girdwood by three minutes Sunday afternoon to earn one of the biggest victories of his career. Later in the afternoon, back-of-the-pack racers pushed through wind-driven snow in the Caribou Hills of the Kenai Peninsula that the race director called a "blizzard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Bluejays
|42
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec '16
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Maverick 808
|2
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC