Cim Smyth notches come-from-behind victory in Tustumena sled dog race

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Four years in the making, the Tustumena 200 sled dog race was finally able to crown its 30th champion Sunday as Cim Smyth, 40, of Big Lake, edged Nicholas Petit of Girdwood by three minutes Sunday afternoon to earn one of the biggest victories of his career. Later in the afternoon, back-of-the-pack racers pushed through wind-driven snow in the Caribou Hills of the Kenai Peninsula that the race director called a "blizzard."

