'Cat-sledding' is a thing in Alaska
An adorable home video shows two fervent felines mushing-a sport usually reserved for dogs-in their backyard in Anchorage, Alaska. Footage shows Sara Okleasik's cat Chubs pulling her other cat, named Onikah, in a shoveled path on her property.
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec 17
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16)
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Nomie
|41
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
