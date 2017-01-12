Can another hot 20-something musher, ...

Can another hot 20-something musher, Matt Hall, repeat at Copper Basin 300?

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Is yet another 20-something poised to join the clan of young toughs who appear to have seized control of the biggest sled dog races in Alaska? Most prominent, of course, is Dallas Seavey, 29, the four-time Iditarod champion who's won three consecutive races to Nome. Bethel's Peter Kaiser, 28, is the two-time defending champion of the world's richest middle-distance race, the Kuskokwim 300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

