Alaska's next big crop will be ... rh...

Alaska's next big crop will be ... rhodiola? These farmers and researchers hope so.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

With green-blue succulent leaves and bright yellow flowers, rhodiola rosea is right at home in cold climates, and since about 2009, more Alaska farmers and hobbyists have started growing and experimenting with it. More Alaska farmers are growing the Arctic plant rhodiola rosea and trying to turn it into a significant piece of the state's agricultural industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC