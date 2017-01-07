Alaska's next big crop will be ... rhodiola? These farmers and researchers hope so.
With green-blue succulent leaves and bright yellow flowers, rhodiola rosea is right at home in cold climates, and since about 2009, more Alaska farmers and hobbyists have started growing and experimenting with it. More Alaska farmers are growing the Arctic plant rhodiola rosea and trying to turn it into a significant piece of the state's agricultural industry.
