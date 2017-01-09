Alaska's 2016 was warmest year on rec...

Alaska's 2016 was warmest year on record -- by a wide margin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska just completed its warmest year on record, a mark set by a staggering margin, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Monday. The state's average 2016 temperature of 31.9 degrees Fahrenheit was a whopping 5.9 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average, and 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous record annual average, set in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary (Jul '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC