Year in Review: Telecoms

After lobbying hard for a budget fix that included using Permanent Fund earnings, GCI announced it would cut capital expenditures by 25 percent next year when the Legislature failed to find a solution. General Communications Inc. is cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of its planned capital project spending next year in light of the State of Alaska's failure to implement a fiscal plan during its 2016 marathon legislative session.

