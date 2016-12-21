Year in Review: Telecoms

Year in Review: Telecoms

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

After lobbying hard for a budget fix that included using Permanent Fund earnings, GCI announced it would cut capital expenditures by 25 percent next year when the Legislature failed to find a solution. General Communications Inc. is cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of its planned capital project spending next year in light of the State of Alaska's failure to implement a fiscal plan during its 2016 marathon legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Nome County was issued at December 29 at 6:03PM AKST

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC