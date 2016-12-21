Year in Review: Telecoms
After lobbying hard for a budget fix that included using Permanent Fund earnings, GCI announced it would cut capital expenditures by 25 percent next year when the Legislature failed to find a solution. General Communications Inc. is cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of its planned capital project spending next year in light of the State of Alaska's failure to implement a fiscal plan during its 2016 marathon legislative session.
