White House Announces Actions to Prot...

White House Announces Actions to Protect Natural and Cultural Resources in Alaskan Arctic Ocean

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: San Diego NewsCape

Since taking office, President Obama has worked to protect the Arctic's natural and cultural resources and the communities that rely upon them through the use of science-based decision making, enhanced coordination of Federal Arctic management, efforts to combat illegal fishing, and revitalization of the process for establishing new marine sanctuaries. Building on this effort, today, President Obama is announcing new steps to enhance the resilience of the Alaskan Arctic environment and the sustainability of Alaskan native communities with the creation of the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego NewsCape.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC