State arts council urges protections for Native use of ivory
A student uses a a Dremel tool to shape her fish carving. Master ivory carver Jerome Saclamana taught students in Nome the tradition in August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec 17
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Nomie
|41
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC