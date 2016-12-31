Power outages hit hundreds in Fairbanks area after winter storm
The Golden Valley Electric Association said around 8 a.m. Saturday that about 1,300 of its members were experiencing outages. "As the winds picked up through the night, we had around 4,000 members without power," the utility said on its Facebook page.
