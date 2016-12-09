Obama administration offers parting protections for Alaska waters and tribes
The White House on Friday announced parting protections for portions of Alaska's Arctic, including closing off two offshore areas to future oil leases and establishing a required federal focus on the input of Native people in the region. President Barack Obama has made clear that the future of the Arctic is of interest to him: He was the first sitting president to visit Alaska's Arctic in 2015 and has spoken extensively about protecting the region from climate change.
