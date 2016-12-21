Mining News: News Nuggets: Graphite Creek milestone nears
Graphite One Resources Inc. Dec. 7 reported that it is nearing the completion of a preliminary economic assessment for its Graphite Creek project near Nome, Alaska. Raising more than C$2.8 million, the company has achieved a number of major milestones in 2016.
