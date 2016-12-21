Feathered fathers and mothers have diverse parenting arrangements

Brett Sandercock, professor in the Division of Biology, and Eunbi Kwon, Kansas State University alumna and postdoctoral researcher at Virginia Tech University, are part of an international team of ornithologists who have published "Unexpected diversity in socially synchronized rhythms of shorebirds" in the Dec. 1 issue of Nature . According to the research, mated pairs of wild shorebirds have established diverse schedules for parental care of the nest.

