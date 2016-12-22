As Iditarod has expanded, so have com...

As Iditarod has expanded, so have communications along the trail

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Some things about Iditarod will never change: the cacophony of excited dog howls at the starting gate, cheering fans lining the chute as a musher arrives in a checkpoint, photos under the burled arch at the finish line in Nome. Other changes, though, have been welcomed - particularly when they have improved the Iditarod experience for fans who can't make it to the trail in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nome Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do people in Nome go to the beach Dec 17 YIM 3
nome looks like poop (May '16) Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
The official poll of Hillary Dec 17 Maverick 808 2
News Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 Nomie 41
News Teller (Oct '06) Sep '16 Rome 6
i still love you (Sep '13) Sep '16 Rome 2
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
See all Nome Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nome Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Nome County was issued at December 30 at 7:56AM AKST

Nome Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nome Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Nome, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC