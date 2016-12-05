Alaska National Guard rescues two men stranded near Nome
Two men were rescued Saturday, Dec. 3, near Nome after being reported overdue from ATV travel out of the community of White Mountain. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center received a report of the missing men, who had planned to travel by single all-terrain vehicle from White Mountain to Nome.
