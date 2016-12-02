77 mushers signed up for 2017 Iditarod race
BOB HALLINEN / Anchorage Daily News Mushers and dog teams at the Nikolai checkpoint during the 2014 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 5, 2014. Entries have closed for the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and 77 mushers have put down their money to race 1,000 miles to Nome.
