Port of Nome sees big growth as traversing the Arctic gets easier
One of Alaska's northernmost ports has seen a significant bump in traffic in the past five years, as melting sea ice has helped more vessels, both commercial and recreational, traverse the Arctic. The Port of Nome has seen a spike in docked vessels since 2011, and growth in traffic anchored at the port since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nome Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do people in Nome go to the beach
|Dec 17
|YIM
|3
|nome looks like poop (May '16)
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|The official poll of Hillary
|Dec 17
|Maverick 808
|2
|Scott Meisterheim live chat: 'Bering Sea Gold' ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Nomie
|41
|Teller (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|6
|i still love you (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Rome
|2
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nome Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC