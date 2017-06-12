Two rabies cases confirmed in Catawba County
Two new cases of rabies have been confirmed in Newton, which bring the total to three confirmed cases of rabies in Catawba County so far in 2017. According to county officials, Catawba County Animal Services received a call Wednesday from a man who said he was bit by a fox outside his home in Sherrills Ford.
