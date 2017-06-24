Teen charged in threat case -

Teen charged in threat case

Monday Jun 19

Salah O'Neil, a detective with the Clinton Police Department, assists school officials following a lockdown at Sampson Middle School, one of two schools affected by a threat in April. A teenager who allegedly made a school-related threat of violence in April has been charged in connection with the incident, during which Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School were locked down for a time.

