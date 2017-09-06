Criminal Charges- 6-9-17

Criminal Charges- 6-9-17

Richard Allen Branch, 42, of 5650 Trailwinds St. in Newton was charged June 6 with one count each of driving while license revoked and no financial responsibility. No bond was set.

