Criminal Charges- 6-16-17
Alexander Dermill Horne, 38, of 1636 Buck Oak Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 9 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. Triesa Jane White, 33, of 818 Armstrong Ln. in Denver was charged June 9 with two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana up to A1 2 oz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|10 hr
|Pepper
|3
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Menakov
|95
|Beware of Richie Fox (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Tattletale
|9
|Interesting-Rebel Flag
|Wed
|US Army Vet
|2
|Several fire departments battle flames at Cataw...
|Tue
|concerned
|1
|Club Cabaret Now Open Mon-Thur As A Regular Bar
|Tue
|mhenry1990
|1
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|Jun 12
|Yupp
|27
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC