Criminal Charges- 6-16-17

Alexander Dermill Horne, 38, of 1636 Buck Oak Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 9 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. Triesa Jane White, 33, of 818 Armstrong Ln. in Denver was charged June 9 with two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana up to A1 2 oz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.