24/7 Kid Doc announces first Telemedicine installation in Georgia Schools

NEWTON, N.C. 24 7 Kid Doc, Inc. , a healthcare company providing Telemedicine solutions to public schools at no cost, announced today it has established a second pilot program, this time with the Montgomery County School District in Georgia . Training on the Company's proprietary Connect-a-Doc Telemedicine system was completed May 30 th by Dr. Noberto Benitez , the company's Medical Director.

