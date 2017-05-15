Three people lead deputies on chase in Burke Co, arrested for drug charges
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Crystal Lynne Newton Monday. Deputies say they then spotted Newton as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Kathy Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving
|1 hr
|Dumpster Diving Mama
|3
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|ttipb
|92
|Inmate hangs himself, remains in critical condi... (May '11)
|6 hr
|noUno
|5
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|7 hr
|noUno
|1
|Prostitution at deluxe inn
|9 hr
|Ness_E
|4
|outlaws mc, hickory, nc (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|Grasshopper
|122
|Job opening
|May 10
|Freddie James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC