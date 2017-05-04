Severe-Weather 20 mins ago 4:04 p.m.Tornado confirmed to have touched down near Newton
NEWTON, N.C. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Catawba County as powerful storms ripped across the Carolinas Monday. The tornado, which was located approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Newton, was an EF0 tornado with estimated maximum wind speeds of 85 mph.
