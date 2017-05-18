Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

NEWTON, N.C., May 19, 2017 -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of $0.12 per share at their most recent meeting. The cash dividend will be paid on June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2017. Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at 464-5620 or 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at [email protected] .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.