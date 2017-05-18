Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend
NEWTON, N.C., May 19, 2017 -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017 in the amount of $0.12 per share at their most recent meeting. The cash dividend will be paid on June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2017. Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at 464-5620 or 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does trump mean for America?
|20 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|Drug bust ends with 5 charged
|Thu
|Escapee
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|Wed
|gee
|2
|Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed...
|Wed
|gee
|1
|restaurants that have gone out of business (Oct '12)
|Wed
|ben
|93
|Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS s...
|Tue
|FOUND
|2
|Old Stores of Valley Hills Mall (May '13)
|May 16
|ttipb
|26
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC