Lincoln County man wins $150,000 in Powerball jackpot
A Lincoln County man won the state's Powerball lottery Saturday, according to officials from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Officials with the NC Education Lottery said Friday that 53-year-old Gregory Errthum, of Denver, won the lottery by using the same numbers he'd been playing for nearly 32 years.
