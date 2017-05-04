EF0 tornado touches down near Newton ...

EF0 tornado touches down near Newton during Monday's storms, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farewell Keith Hobart Lane Wed friend 2
How is life in Long View? (Sep '07) May 2 LongHaul 22
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
News LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home May 1 L-town native 1
Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12) May 1 Just me 152
Child wanting to leave. Apr 30 jlom 2
known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15) Apr 29 DirtyBoot 39
See all Newton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newton Forum Now

Newton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Newton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC