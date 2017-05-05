Criminal Charges - 5-5-17
Kenneth Bradley Keziah, 31, of 4163 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged Apr. 27 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $500 bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farewell Keith Hobart Lane
|Wed
|friend
|2
|How is life in Long View? (Sep '07)
|May 2
|LongHaul
|22
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home
|May 1
|L-town native
|1
|Complete Laser Clinic Reviews? (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Just me
|152
|Child wanting to leave.
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|known illegal immigrants being employed (Oct '15)
|Apr 29
|DirtyBoot
|39
Find what you want!
Search Newton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC