Criminal Charges- 5-22-17

Gary Dean Hunter, 48, of 7662 Lakehaven Dr. in Denver was charged May 11 with one count of failure to appear. David Herman Lester, 42, of 1457 Rhodes Rhyne Rd, in Lincolnton was charged May 16 with one count each of assault on a government official and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.

